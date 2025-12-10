UN Human Rights Office Faces Massive Challenges Amid Major Funding Cuts

The United Nations human rights office is grappling with significant financial challenges following a hefty $90 million cut in funding, placing the organization in what its chief, Volker Turk, describes as 'survival mode.'

This shortfall has led to 300 job losses, impacting the office's ability to conduct essential operations in various countries, including conflict-ridden states like Colombia, Myanmar, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The funding cuts have also forced the postponement of crucial country visits and compliance dialogues with states, significantly affecting global human rights initiatives during a time of escalating violations.

(With inputs from agencies.)