Left Menu

Foxtale Expands Horizons with Launch of Hula Hoop: A Fun Twist on Science-Driven Bodycare

Foxtale, an emerging leader in India's beauty sector, has launched Hula Hoop, a new brand focusing on science-based bodycare products. This expansion marks a strategic shift for the company into a 'House of Brands' structure, aimed at meeting varied consumer needs with scientifically-advanced, fun, and effective solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-12-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 17:43 IST
Foxtale Expands Horizons with Launch of Hula Hoop: A Fun Twist on Science-Driven Bodycare
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Foxtale, a rapidly growing company in India's beauty and personal care industry, has unveiled its newest venture, Hula Hoop by Foxtale. This science-driven bodycare line capitalizes on advanced formulations, responding to the increasing demand for targeted derm-grade solutions.

Hula Hoop introduces a playful approach to bodycare, addressing skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, and dryness with scientifically-backed ingredients. The launch signifies Foxtale's strategic move toward becoming a House of Brands, extending beyond its established skincare range.

With an impressive 250% growth over the past year, buoyed by high customer trust and repeat purchases, Foxtale plans to diversify its portfolio further. Founder Romita Mazumdar emphasizes the brand's commitment to innovation, aiming to establish category-defining offerings that are both scientifically advanced and culturally relevant.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Aircraft

Rising Tensions: U.S. Criticizes China Over Radar Targeting of Japanese Airc...

 Global
2
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India
3
MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

MGM Slam: Tennis Titans Clash in Vegas for Million-Dollar Prize

 Global
4
When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such double standards will not work: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.

When you win elections, EC is great; when you lose, EC is incompetent, such ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Reinventing Health Supply Chains for Climate Resilience and Emission Reduction

From Coal to Clean Jobs: How Nations Support Workers in the Shift to Sustainability

Psychosis in the Machine: RAND Study Probes AI’s Cognitive Dangers and Strategic Risks

Libya 2025: Turning Oil Wealth into Sustainable Growth Amid Deep Governance Strains

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025