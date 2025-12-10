Foxtale Expands Horizons with Launch of Hula Hoop: A Fun Twist on Science-Driven Bodycare
Foxtale, an emerging leader in India's beauty sector, has launched Hula Hoop, a new brand focusing on science-based bodycare products. This expansion marks a strategic shift for the company into a 'House of Brands' structure, aimed at meeting varied consumer needs with scientifically-advanced, fun, and effective solutions.
Foxtale, a rapidly growing company in India's beauty and personal care industry, has unveiled its newest venture, Hula Hoop by Foxtale. This science-driven bodycare line capitalizes on advanced formulations, responding to the increasing demand for targeted derm-grade solutions.
Hula Hoop introduces a playful approach to bodycare, addressing skin concerns like acne, pigmentation, and dryness with scientifically-backed ingredients. The launch signifies Foxtale's strategic move toward becoming a House of Brands, extending beyond its established skincare range.
With an impressive 250% growth over the past year, buoyed by high customer trust and repeat purchases, Foxtale plans to diversify its portfolio further. Founder Romita Mazumdar emphasizes the brand's commitment to innovation, aiming to establish category-defining offerings that are both scientifically advanced and culturally relevant.
