Deepavali Shines Bright on UNESCO's Intangible Cultural Heritage List
Deepavali, also known as Diwali, has been added to UNESCO's Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. Union Home Minister Amit Shah hailed this as a proud moment for India, reflecting its ancient cultural ethos and emphasizing the festival's global significance in promoting well-being.
The Union Home Minister Amit Shah has announced a significant milestone for India: the festival of Deepavali is now included in UNESCO's 'Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity'. This addition underscores the enduring importance of India's rich cultural traditions, even in today's modern world.
Attaining this recognition at a UNESCO Intergovernmental Committee session, held at Delhi's historic Red Fort, Deepavali, or the festival of lights, joins a prestigious list of Indian cultural elements. Shah highlighted the festival's timeless message of triumph and virtue as key reasons for its global acclaim.
This marks India's 15th cultural element inscribed on UNESCO's list, standing alongside revered practices such as the Kumbh Mela and Vedic chanting. The ongoing session is India's first to host this global cultural gathering between December 8 and 13.
