Congress has not made any suggestions to EC on election reforms since May 2014: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:06 IST
- Country:
- India
Congress has not made any suggestions to EC on election reforms since May 2014: Amit Shah in Lok Sabha.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Amazon Amplifies Indian Investment: A $35 Billion Vision for 2030
Bank of India Boosts Capital with Tier II Bond Issue
Cipla Introduces Groundbreaking Obesity and Diabetes Drug Yurpeak in India
Microsoft's $17.5 Billion AI-Driven Push in India
Strengthening Ties: India-US Bilateral Trade Agreement Talks