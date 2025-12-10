Left Menu

Goa Initiates Inquiry Into Devastating Nightclub Fire, Promises Strict Safety Measures

Goa's government has launched a magistrate inquiry into a nightclub fire that killed 25, establishing safety protocols statewide. Led by CM Pramod Sawant, committees will audit clubs and high-footfall areas, ensuring venues meet safety standards for upcoming festive seasons. Arrests and suspensions follow non-compliance revelations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-12-2025 18:05 IST | Created: 10-12-2025 18:05 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Following a tragic nightclub fire in Arpora, North Goa, that claimed 25 lives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday an urgent magistrate inquiry to uncover the cause and enforce accountability. A report is expected within eight days, prompting strict actions against those found negligent.

The government has appointed an audit committee under the Revenue Secretary to evaluate safety compliance across Goa's entertainment venues, alongside deploying the Magisterial Enforcement Committee to monitor high-traffic coastal zones. Establishments flouting safety norms may face closure, particularly over the Christmas and New Year period.

In the wake of the incident, collaborative efforts by the Home, Fire, and Administrative Departments aim to address safety lapses swiftly. Six arrests have been made, with officials suspended for licensing failures. Meanwhile, enforcement teams will inspect businesses under a 12-point safety checklist to prevent such tragedies in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

