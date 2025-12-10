Goa Initiates Inquiry Into Devastating Nightclub Fire, Promises Strict Safety Measures

Following a tragic nightclub fire in Arpora, North Goa, that claimed 25 lives, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday an urgent magistrate inquiry to uncover the cause and enforce accountability. A report is expected within eight days, prompting strict actions against those found negligent.

The government has appointed an audit committee under the Revenue Secretary to evaluate safety compliance across Goa's entertainment venues, alongside deploying the Magisterial Enforcement Committee to monitor high-traffic coastal zones. Establishments flouting safety norms may face closure, particularly over the Christmas and New Year period.

In the wake of the incident, collaborative efforts by the Home, Fire, and Administrative Departments aim to address safety lapses swiftly. Six arrests have been made, with officials suspended for licensing failures. Meanwhile, enforcement teams will inspect businesses under a 12-point safety checklist to prevent such tragedies in the future.

