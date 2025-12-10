Tata Steel Strengthens with Thriveni Pellets Stake Acquisition

Tata Steel is set to enhance its supply chain with the acquisition of a majority stake in Odisha-based Thriveni Pellets Pvt Ltd (TPPL), as reported by the company. This move strategically positions Tata Steel to secure essential raw materials for its operations.

Thriveni Pellets owns Brahmani River Pellet Ltd (BRPL), which operates a substantial four million tonnes per annum pellet plant in Jajpur, Odisha, along with an extensive 212 km slurry pipeline. Tata Steel will acquire a 50.01% stake in TPPL, while Lloyds Metals retains the remaining 49.99%.

Additionally, Tata Steel and Lloyds Metals are exploring a strategic partnership. This collaboration focuses on blending strengths in raw material mining, logistics, and steel production to promote efficient growth within India's steel sector, leveraging natural synergies for mutual advancement.