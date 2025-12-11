Left Menu

Justice Served: 20-Year Sentence for Attempted Rape of Toddler

A court sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years in jail for attempting to rape a three-year-old girl in 2021. The judge imposed a fine of over Rs 1 lakh on Ramkishan, who committed the crime in Haryana. Authorities arrested him after he fled the scene.

In a significant legal decision, a court has sentenced a 40-year-old man to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for attempting to rape a three-year-old girl in 2021. The sentence was handed down by Additional Sessions Judge and Special POCSO Judge Mohammad Neyaz Ahmad Ansari.

Ramkishan, the convict from Haryana's Bhiwani district, was also fined over Rs 1 lakh for the crime. The incident occurred on July 28, 2021, when Ramkishan, working as a laborer with the minor's father, attempted to assault the child while under the influence of alcohol.

The girl's cries alerted her 10-year-old brother, prompting Ramkishan to flee. After his arrest on August 25, 2021, the court found him guilty under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

