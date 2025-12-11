ANI Technologies Faces Cash Crunch: S&P Downgrades OLA Cabs

ANI Technologies, the operator of OLA Cabs, has been downgraded to 'CCC' status with a negative outlook by S&P Global Ratings. The agency highlighted concerns over the company's dwindling cash reserves, increasing the risk of a covenant breach amid ongoing deficits.

S&P projects ANI's cash and equivalent reserves to drop below Rs 2 billion by Q4 of fiscal 2026. The company needs to maintain 40% of its remaining term loan balance in cash to meet covenant requirements, a feat achievable through Rs 2.4 billion on hand given Rs 6 billion in loans.

The competitive pressure from larger ride-hailing companies like Uber continues to erode OLA's market share. ANI Technologies finds itself constrained by a tight liquidity position and mounting operational losses, raising doubts about its ability to recover without new capital influx.

(With inputs from agencies.)