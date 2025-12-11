HUDCO Secures Rs 1,905 Crore Through 7-Year Bond Issuance
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has successfully raised Rs 1,905 crore through a 7-year bond issuance at an interest rate of 6.98%. The funds aim to support the development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure projects under India's Viksit Bharat initiative for 2047.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 11-12-2025 18:38 IST
- Country:
- India
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has successfully completed a significant financial move by raising Rs 1,905 crore through bonds.
This funding was secured with a competitive interest rate of 6.98% over a 7-year term, facilitated via the SEBI-regulated electronic platform.
According to HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha, the organization aims to optimize costs, focusing on sustainable infrastructure projects that align with the Indian government's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SEBI Expands 'Strategic Investor' Definition for Enhanced REITs, InvITs Participation
SEBI Defers Nomination Framework Rollout Amid Operational Challenges
Citius TransNet Investment Trust: Pioneering Indian Transport Infrastructure with Landmark IPO
Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board Battles Allegations over Masala Bonds
Germany Fast-Tracks Infrastructure Projects with New Law