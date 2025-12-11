Left Menu

HUDCO Secures Rs 1,905 Crore Through 7-Year Bond Issuance

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has successfully raised Rs 1,905 crore through a 7-year bond issuance at an interest rate of 6.98%. The funds aim to support the development of sustainable and resilient infrastructure projects under India's Viksit Bharat initiative for 2047.

Updated: 11-12-2025 18:38 IST
The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has successfully completed a significant financial move by raising Rs 1,905 crore through bonds.

This funding was secured with a competitive interest rate of 6.98% over a 7-year term, facilitated via the SEBI-regulated electronic platform.

According to HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha, the organization aims to optimize costs, focusing on sustainable infrastructure projects that align with the Indian government's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

