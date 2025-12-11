HUDCO Secures Rs 1,905 Crore Through 7-Year Bond Issuance

The Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd (HUDCO) has successfully completed a significant financial move by raising Rs 1,905 crore through bonds.

This funding was secured with a competitive interest rate of 6.98% over a 7-year term, facilitated via the SEBI-regulated electronic platform.

According to HUDCO Chairman Sanjay Kulshrestha, the organization aims to optimize costs, focusing on sustainable infrastructure projects that align with the Indian government's vision for Viksit Bharat 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)