India's Corporate Bond Market Set for Exponential Growth by 2030

A report by Niti Aayog suggests that India's corporate bond market could exceed Rs 100–120 trillion by 2030 if structural reforms and capacity-building efforts are implemented. Over the last decade, the market has grown significantly, but further development is needed to enhance its global competitiveness and inclusivity.

India's corporate bond market is poised for significant growth, with the potential to surpass Rs 100–120 trillion by 2030, according to a Niti Aayog report. This optimistic projection hinges on the implementation of deeper structural reforms and the strengthening of institutional capacity.

Over the past decade, India's bond market has witnessed robust expansion, rising from Rs 17.5 trillion in FY2015 to Rs 53.6 trillion in FY2025. Despite these gains, the market still lags behind global counterparts such as South Korea and China, accounting for only 15–16% of GDP.

The report emphasizes the need for continuous reform in market infrastructure, risk management, and investor diversification, outlining a comprehensive strategy to enhance India's financial ecosystem. The aim is to align these reforms with national objectives for inclusive, sustainable, and technology-driven growth.

