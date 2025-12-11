Left Menu

Zimbabwe's AFCON Hopes Dashed: Key Players Sidelined by Injury

Zimbabwe's national football team faces a setback for the Africa Cup of Nations as top players Marshall Munetsi and Jordan Zemura are out due to injuries. New coach Mario Marinica, who has barely settled in, must strategize without these key players for the upcoming matches in Morocco.

  • Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's national football team is grappling with significant challenges as it prepares for the Africa Cup of Nations amid the absence of key players. Marshall Munetsi and Jordan Zemura have been sidelined due to injuries, a blow to the squad's coalescence efforts under new coach Mario Marinica.

Munetsi, a versatile player for Wolverhampton Wanderers, sustained a calf injury that will keep him off the pitch for several weeks. Zemura, a talented English-born fullback, is also out of action after a thigh injury suffered while playing for Udinese against Genoa in Italy's Serie A.

The Zimbabwe squad now focuses on preparing for Group B matches, facing rivals Egypt, Angola, and South Africa. Coach Marinica, in the role for only a month, now faces the daunting task of strategizing around these key absences as the competition kicks off in Morocco.

