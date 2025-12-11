Left Menu

ICAI Unveils Groundbreaking Global Networking Guidelines for CA Firms

The ICAI has approved new global networking and advertising guidelines, aiming to bolster the international competitiveness of Indian Chartered Accountant firms. The changes include easing advertising norms and enabling global affiliations, which align with government efforts to nurture homegrown accounting giants capable of competing globally.

  • Country:
  • India

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has introduced significant changes with the approval of new global networking guidelines and modifications to advertising norms. This move is set to elevate the stature of Indian chartered accountant firms on the global stage.

During a pivotal meeting held on December 10 and 11, the ICAI Central Council sanctioned the 2025 Global Networking Guidelines and updates to the Code of Ethics. These updates, especially in advertising, are poised to amplify the global competitiveness of Indian firms, reflecting a longstanding demand among chartered accountants.

ICAI President Charanjot Singh Nanda emphasized that these guidelines are tailored to enable Indian CA firms to engage in international collaborations on an equal footing. The guidelines aim to provide a transparent, compliant framework for forging international affiliations, promising shared knowledge and reputation advantages within global networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

