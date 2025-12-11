Antyodaya Utthan Mela: A Beacon of Hope for Haryana's Poorest Families
Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, inspired by PM Modi's philosophy, launched the 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2.0' to uplift the poorest families. This initiative focuses on income growth, empowerment, and better living standards, integrating 49 programs, and aims to increase annual family income to Rs 1,80,000.
Haryana seeks to uplift its poorest families through a comprehensive initiative helmed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's Antyodaya philosophy.
In a state-level event, Saini inaugurated the 'Antyodaya Utthan Mela' and launched 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2.0.' This scheme is designed to enhance income and provide opportunities for Haryana's impoverished families, focusing on skill development and self-reliance.
The scheme incorporates 49 programs, offering services like education, health, women's empowerment, and housing, with the ambition to raise the annual income of poor families to a minimum of Rs 1,80,000. The initiative underscores Haryana's commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment.
