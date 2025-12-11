Antyodaya Utthan Mela: A Beacon of Hope for Haryana's Poorest Families

Haryana seeks to uplift its poorest families through a comprehensive initiative helmed by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, drawing inspiration from Prime Minister Modi's Antyodaya philosophy.

In a state-level event, Saini inaugurated the 'Antyodaya Utthan Mela' and launched 'Mukhyamantri Antyodaya Parivar Utthan Yojana-2.0.' This scheme is designed to enhance income and provide opportunities for Haryana's impoverished families, focusing on skill development and self-reliance.

The scheme incorporates 49 programs, offering services like education, health, women's empowerment, and housing, with the ambition to raise the annual income of poor families to a minimum of Rs 1,80,000. The initiative underscores Haryana's commitment to inclusivity and economic empowerment.

