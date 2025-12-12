Tremors in the East: Japan Braces for Tsunami After 6.7 Quake
Japan issued a tsunami advisory following a 6.7 magnitude earthquake in its northeast region. This quake came after a recent 7.5 magnitude tremor earlier in the week that resulted in injuries, damage, and a tsunami impact along the Pacific coastal areas. At least 34 individuals were hurt in the earlier incident.
Japan has issued a tsunami advisory after a 6.7 magnitude earthquake struck its northeast, according to the Japan Meteorological Agency. The immediate impact on infrastructure and people remains unclear as information continues to emerge.
This seismic event follows a more powerful 7.5 magnitude earthquake that rattled the northern region earlier in the week, causing injuries and minor damage while triggering a tsunami along the Pacific coast.
The previous incident on Monday off Aomori Prefecture, Japan's northernmost area on Honshu island, left at least 34 individuals injured, further highlighting the region's vulnerability to seismic activities.
