Bridge Collapse Injures Five in Gujarat: Investigation Underway

In a significant accident, five workers sustained injuries following a collapse of an under-construction bridge in Gujarat's Valsad district on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. The mishap took place around 9.15 am during the girder leveling process for the bridge on the Aurange river.

Emergency operations swiftly followed, with all five laborers trapped beneath the debris being rescued and transported to a nearby hospital. According to Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, none of the injuries are severe. The local fire department promptly cleared the rubble, and an investigation into the incident is set to begin, stated district officials.

Valsad District Collector Bhavya Verma reported that four of the injured are stable while one remains under close observation. An in-depth investigation by the Road and Building Department will strive to uncover the precise cause of the accident. The bridge project, budgeted at Rs 45 crore and slated for completion within a year, will undergo further scrutiny to ensure safety protocols were adhered to, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)