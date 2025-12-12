Left Menu

Bridge Collapse Injures Five in Gujarat: Investigation Underway

A bridge under construction in Valsad, Gujarat, collapsed, injuring five workers. The incident occurred during girder leveling on the Aurange river bridge. Although all injured are stable or under observation, a detailed investigation by the Road and Building Department is underway to determine the cause.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valsad | Updated: 12-12-2025 14:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 14:45 IST
Bridge Collapse Injures Five in Gujarat: Investigation Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant accident, five workers sustained injuries following a collapse of an under-construction bridge in Gujarat's Valsad district on Friday morning, authorities confirmed. The mishap took place around 9.15 am during the girder leveling process for the bridge on the Aurange river.

Emergency operations swiftly followed, with all five laborers trapped beneath the debris being rescued and transported to a nearby hospital. According to Superintendent of Police Yuvrajsinh Jadeja, none of the injuries are severe. The local fire department promptly cleared the rubble, and an investigation into the incident is set to begin, stated district officials.

Valsad District Collector Bhavya Verma reported that four of the injured are stable while one remains under close observation. An in-depth investigation by the Road and Building Department will strive to uncover the precise cause of the accident. The bridge project, budgeted at Rs 45 crore and slated for completion within a year, will undergo further scrutiny to ensure safety protocols were adhered to, officials added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025