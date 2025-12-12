Left Menu

Bold Strike: Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Military Vessels

Ukrainian special forces executed a strategic operation in collaboration with a local resistance group, aiming to disrupt the movement of two Russian ships transporting military supplies in the Caspian Sea. The vessels, Composer Rakhmaninoff and Askar-Sarydzha, were previously sanctioned by the U.S. for military activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 12-12-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 15:57 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Ukraine

Ukrainian special forces, in conjunction with a local resistance movement, have carried out a significant operation against two Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea. The ships were believed to be transporting weapons and military gear.

A statement released on Telegram identified the targeted vessels as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha, both of which have U.S. sanctions due to their military cargo practices involving Iran and Russia.

Details on how the attack was carried out remain undisclosed, as does the extent of the damage inflicted on the ships. The operation highlights ongoing tensions in the region.

