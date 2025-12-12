Bold Strike: Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Military Vessels
Ukrainian special forces executed a strategic operation in collaboration with a local resistance group, aiming to disrupt the movement of two Russian ships transporting military supplies in the Caspian Sea. The vessels, Composer Rakhmaninoff and Askar-Sarydzha, were previously sanctioned by the U.S. for military activities.
A statement released on Telegram identified the targeted vessels as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha, both of which have U.S. sanctions due to their military cargo practices involving Iran and Russia.
Details on how the attack was carried out remain undisclosed, as does the extent of the damage inflicted on the ships. The operation highlights ongoing tensions in the region.