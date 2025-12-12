Bold Strike: Ukrainian Forces Target Russian Military Vessels

Ukrainian special forces, in conjunction with a local resistance movement, have carried out a significant operation against two Russian vessels in the Caspian Sea. The ships were believed to be transporting weapons and military gear.

A statement released on Telegram identified the targeted vessels as the Composer Rakhmaninoff and the Askar-Sarydzha, both of which have U.S. sanctions due to their military cargo practices involving Iran and Russia.

Details on how the attack was carried out remain undisclosed, as does the extent of the damage inflicted on the ships. The operation highlights ongoing tensions in the region.