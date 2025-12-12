Supreme Court Puts Brake on Kerala High Court Waqf Land Order

The Supreme Court on Friday halted the implementation of a Kerala High Court order that described the designation of Munambam land as waqf by the Kerala Waqf Board as a 'land-grabbing tactic.'

The bench, comprising Justices Manoj Misra and Ujjal Bhuyan, clarified that while it maintains the status quo on the disputed property, it has not put a stop to the high court's directive to appoint an inquiry commission to investigate the land's ownership.

The case involves villages in Ernakulam district, where residents claim the Waqf Board is unlawfully claiming their land, despite official deeds and tax receipts. A plea challenging the high court's earlier decision has prompted the Supreme Court to call for a government response.

