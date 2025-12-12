Left Menu

Political Uproar Over Devotee Procession, Historical Commemoration Proposed, Tourism Concerns Raised

Anurag Thakur accused Tamil Nadu's government of contempt for halting Hindu processions despite court backing. KC Venugopal urged commemorations for Gandhi and Sree Narayana Guru's pivotal 1925 meeting. Tourism decline in Karnataka prompted BJP's Yaduveer Wadiyar to seek enhanced safety measures. Meanwhile, West Bengal tourism flourishes with calls for more direct international flights.

Anurag Thakur
  • Country:
  • India

Anurag Thakur, a BJP leader, lambasted the DMK-led Tamil Nadu government in Lok Sabha for alleged contempt of court. Thakur charged the state with hindering a Hindu procession despite a court order allowing the lighting of Karthigai Deepam at Thiruparankundram temple near Madurai, further accusing them of playing appeasement politics.

In a push for historical recognition, Congress member KC Venugopal advocated for commemorative measures honoring Mahatma Gandhi's 1925 meeting with Sree Narayana Guru during the famed Vaikom Satyagraha. Venugopal called for a special stamp and coin, citing the encounter as crucial in India's struggle for social justice.

Amid tourism challenges, BJP's Yaduveer Wadiyar expressed concern over declining foreign visits to Karnataka, notably Hampi. Wadiyar urged for a robust safety framework to protect tourist interests. In contrast, Trinamool Congress's Sayani Ghosh highlighted growing foreign tourism in West Bengal, suggesting more direct flights abroad.

(With inputs from agencies.)

