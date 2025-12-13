Gazans Battle Nature: Floods Wreak Havoc on Displaced Shelters
The Gaza Strip faces a severe humanitarian crisis as heavy rains lead to devastating floods for nearly 795,000 displaced Gazans. With essential materials barred from entry, families endure harsh conditions, battling health risks and insufficient resources. The international community's efforts are hampered by logistical challenges.
In the Gaza Strip, heavy rains have compounded the humanitarian crisis, leaving nearly 795,000 displaced residents vulnerable. Torrential downpours have flooded over 27,000 tents, claimed lives, and exacerbated existing dire living conditions.
The U.N. International Organization for Migration highlights the urgency for materials like sandbags and water pumps, restricted from entry due to ongoing tensions. The lack of drainage exacerbates health risks, leading to a growing threat of disease outbreaks.
As families struggle to protect their belongings and loved ones, international aid faces logistical barriers amidst reduced infrastructure and access issues. The need for humanitarian relief remains critical for those affected by the persistent floods and harsh conditions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
