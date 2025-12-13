Gazans Battle Nature: Floods Wreak Havoc on Displaced Shelters

In the Gaza Strip, heavy rains have compounded the humanitarian crisis, leaving nearly 795,000 displaced residents vulnerable. Torrential downpours have flooded over 27,000 tents, claimed lives, and exacerbated existing dire living conditions.

The U.N. International Organization for Migration highlights the urgency for materials like sandbags and water pumps, restricted from entry due to ongoing tensions. The lack of drainage exacerbates health risks, leading to a growing threat of disease outbreaks.

As families struggle to protect their belongings and loved ones, international aid faces logistical barriers amidst reduced infrastructure and access issues. The need for humanitarian relief remains critical for those affected by the persistent floods and harsh conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)