Delhi's Ongoing Battle: Tackling Legacy Problems of Waterlogging and Pollution

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addresses the persistent issues of waterlogging and pollution in Delhi, attributing them to previous administrations. The government is actively working on desilting drains and advancing infrastructure projects, like the Barapullah Bridge, to enhance traffic flow and reduce environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2025 20:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:28 IST
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta called the waterlogging and pollution problems in Delhi 'legacy issues' on Tuesday, highlighting efforts by her government to resolve them.

During an inspection at Sunehri Nala, Gupta criticized previous Congress and AAP administrations for neglecting these issues. She emphasized ongoing desilting work and the Barapullah Bridge project, which promises improved connectivity between South and East Delhi.

With efforts underway, Gupta aims to rectify long-standing environmental and infrastructural problems by the next monsoon, while enhanced traffic routes are set to alleviate vehicular congestion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

