Nepal Launches Ambitious Tiger Census in Protected Areas

Nepal has officially initiated its tiger census process across five protected regions. The launch, marked by a significant event in Sauraha, Chitawan district, sees collaboration between the Department of National Parks and Wildlife Conservation (DNPWC), WWF Nepal, and the Department of Forests and Land Conservation.

The census, occurring every four years, follows a 2022 count that reported 355 tigers nationwide. The program is supported by the Nepali Army and local conservation groups, with advanced technology like camera traps playing a key role in estimating tiger populations.

A budget of NPR 30 million underpins the mission, covering essential logistics and human resource deployment. With tigers thriving in select Asian countries, this census cements Nepal's commitment to wildlife conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)