Morocco Battles Winter Fury with Nationwide Emergency Aid

Morocco has mobilized a nationwide emergency aid campaign to support tens of thousands of families grappling with severe winter conditions. Authorities announced the relief efforts on Tuesday, following devastating flash floods in the coastal province of Safi, where 37 lives were lost.

The floods came with torrential rains that damaged 70 homes and shops, besides disrupting infrastructure and transportation. The comprehensive relief operation targets 28 provinces hit by freezing temperatures, snowfall, and brutal rainfall, promising food supplies and blankets to approximately 73,000 households.

Weather warnings include a red alert for up to 80 cm of snowfall in the High Atlas mountains and an orange alert for substantial rainfall in central and northern regions. The harsh conditions follow seven years of drought that drained significant water reservoirs.

(With inputs from agencies.)