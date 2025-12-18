Left Menu

Inferno in Ghuni: West Bengal Blaze Leaves 100 Families Homeless

A devastating fire broke out at New Town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, destroying around 80 huts and leaving over 100 families homeless. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called for a thorough investigation to determine the cause and impact of the blaze, ensuring immediate relief and support for affected residents.

A devastating fire swept through New Town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, leaving more than 100 families without homes and causing widespread destruction.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the blaze, following a probe involving senior officials and Fire Minister Sujit Bose.

The local administration has promised immediate relief and support, including the replacement of lost documents, as they assess the damage and aid the affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

