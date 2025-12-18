Inferno in Ghuni: West Bengal Blaze Leaves 100 Families Homeless

A devastating fire swept through New Town in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas, leaving more than 100 families without homes and causing widespread destruction.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged a comprehensive investigation into the cause of the blaze, following a probe involving senior officials and Fire Minister Sujit Bose.

The local administration has promised immediate relief and support, including the replacement of lost documents, as they assess the damage and aid the affected residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)