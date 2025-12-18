Left Menu

Rising Human-Elephant Conflict: A Tragic Tale from Chhattisgarh

A 35-year-old woman in Chhattisgarh's Korba district was killed by a wild elephant, highlighting the region's human-elephant conflict. The forest official reported the incident and noted past attacks. Villagers are being warned as 23 fatalities have occurred in two years, amidst increasing elephant migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Korba | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:53 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tragedy struck in Chhattisgarh's Korba district as a 35-year-old woman, identified as Meena, lost her life to an elephant attack on Thursday morning, as confirmed by local authorities.

The attack happened in Binjhra village when Meena ventured into the forest early in the morning. This incident follows the lethal attack on a 60-year-old woman by the same elephant in a nearby village, elevating concerns about human-wildlife conflict.

Forest officials report that the region has seen 23 deaths from wild animals since April 2021, signaling a pressing issue for local communities. The elephant is part of a migration from the Bilaspur division, with 55 elephants currently roaming the area. Escalating incidents have raised alarm, urging authorities to strengthen safety warnings to villagers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

