Tamil Nadu Strengthens Marine Conservation with Elite Force

The government of Tamil Nadu has taken a significant step towards marine conservation with the launch of a Marine Elite Force along the Chennai coast. Allocated an initial budget of Rs 96 lakh, this initiative was unveiled during the 2025–26 Budget Session of the State Legislative Assembly.

The Marine Elite Force aims to bolster the protection of ecologically sensitive marine habitats and endangered species, like the olive ridley turtle. Operating under the Chennai Wildlife Division, the force will conduct regular coastal patrols within five nautical miles to uphold zero tolerance against illegal fishing and wildlife crimes.

During the olive ridley nesting and hatching season from November to April, the force will intensify monitoring efforts. Equipped with modern patrol boats, underwater drones, and body-worn cameras, the trained team comprises largely of personnel from the local fishing community. The unit's skills encompass species identification, marine ecosystem monitoring, and advanced surveillance equipment handling.

(With inputs from agencies.)