Major Biosecurity Investment to Strengthen NZ’s Primary Industries

The Government has committed to a significant biosecurity upgrade aimed at protecting New Zealand’s environment, safeguarding primary industries, and supporting long-term economic growth. Biosecurity Minister Andrew Hoggard and Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop announced the investment while touring the construction site of the new Plant Health and Environment Laboratory (PHEL) at the Mt Albert Research Centre in Auckland.

A Modern Biosecurity Facility for the Next 50 Years

Minister Hoggard highlighted that the new laboratory will replace the Ministry for Primary Industries’ aging Tāmaki PHEL with a modern, fit-for-purpose scientific facility capable of supporting New Zealand’s biosecurity needs for decades to come.

“This facility will play a critical role in protecting New Zealand’s environment and economy from plant pests and diseases, while supporting surveillance, diagnostics, and emergency response capabilities,” he said.

The advanced capacity of the new PHEL will help maintain the trust of international trading partners—critical for ensuring smooth access to high-value export markets.

Protecting a $60.4 Billion Food and Fibre Sector

New Zealand’s food and fibre sector contributes $60.4 billion to the economy and makes up 82% of all goods exports. Strengthening the nation’s biosecurity defences is essential to the Government’s goal of doubling export value by 2034.

Hoggard noted that global pressures—ranging from climate change, which increases the spread of pests, to more complex international trade networks—make strong biosecurity more important than ever.

A Key Milestone in the Government’s Infrastructure Programme

Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop described the beginning of construction as a “major milestone” in the Government’s infrastructure agenda.

“We’re delivering a world-class scientific facility that will strengthen our biosecurity system, support our primary industries, and create hundreds of jobs in the process,” he said.“Once complete, this facility will be one of the most advanced biosecurity centres in Australasia.”

The project forms part of the Government’s $7 billion construction programme, aimed at boosting economic activity, supporting innovation, and building long-term resilience across the country.

Construction Progress and Timeline

Key progress milestones include:

Site preparation completed

Foundations built

Structural work underway

The project is managed by Crown Infrastructure Delivery, with Southbase Construction as the lead contractor.

Construction is expected to finish in 2028, with the laboratory entering service in January 2029. The facility will contribute both to scientific advancement and regional economic activity through job creation and long-term operational roles.

Building a Safer, More Resilient Future

The new PHEL facility is set to become a cornerstone of New Zealand’s biosecurity system—boosting diagnostic capacity, strengthening readiness for incursions, and protecting sectors that sustain the national economy.