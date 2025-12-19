Foggy Forecast Looms Over Rajasthan

Dense fog shrouded isolated locations in northeastern Rajasthan on Friday, while most parts of the state experienced normal weather conditions, according to local meteorological sources.

The meteorological department forecasts the continuation of dense fog during early morning hours in Bharatpur division and its vicinity on Saturday. Additionally, a western disturbance is anticipated to influence Rajasthan between December 19 and 22, resulting in overcast skies and an increase in minimum temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Generally dry weather is expected to persist across the majority of the state.

Further, the department predicts that northerly winds might cause a decrease in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius starting from December 24, with dense fog projected at isolated spots in western and northern Rajasthan on December 23 and 24. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a low temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Friday, closely followed by Alwar at 4.8 degrees, and Sikar and Lunkaransar both at 5 degrees. The state capital, Jaipur, saw a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

