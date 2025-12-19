Left Menu

Foggy Forecast Looms Over Rajasthan

Rajasthan witnessed dense fog in some areas, with weather staying normal elsewhere. A western disturbance will cause cloudy conditions and warmer temperatures from December 19-22. A subsequent dip in temperatures and more fog is expected late December. Fatehpur recorded the lowest temperature of 4 degrees Celsius recently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 19-12-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 15:36 IST
Foggy Forecast Looms Over Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog shrouded isolated locations in northeastern Rajasthan on Friday, while most parts of the state experienced normal weather conditions, according to local meteorological sources.

The meteorological department forecasts the continuation of dense fog during early morning hours in Bharatpur division and its vicinity on Saturday. Additionally, a western disturbance is anticipated to influence Rajasthan between December 19 and 22, resulting in overcast skies and an increase in minimum temperatures by 1-3 degrees Celsius. Generally dry weather is expected to persist across the majority of the state.

Further, the department predicts that northerly winds might cause a decrease in minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius starting from December 24, with dense fog projected at isolated spots in western and northern Rajasthan on December 23 and 24. Fatehpur in Sikar district recorded a low temperature of 4 degrees Celsius on Friday, closely followed by Alwar at 4.8 degrees, and Sikar and Lunkaransar both at 5 degrees. The state capital, Jaipur, saw a minimum temperature of 11.6 degrees Celsius on Friday morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025