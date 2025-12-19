Left Menu

Protecting Against the Cold: Safety Tips for Himachal's Residents

As the cold wave intensifies in Himachal Pradesh, residents are advised to use fog lights, avoid loud music, and take health precautions. Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal highlighted safety measures for driving in fog and protecting against cold-related ailments like frostbite and hypothermia. Staying informed and warm is crucial.

As the cold wave tightens its grip on Himachal Pradesh, the Una district administration has issued vital safety advisories for residents. Emphasizing the importance of road safety in dense fog, officials have urged drivers to utilize fog lights properly and keep loud music to a minimum to avoid distractions.

Una Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal, also the Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority, underscored the necessity of health precautions amidst plummeting temperatures. He advised driving carefully with reduced speed and maintaining safe distances to prevent accidents. Additionally, residents are encouraged to stay indoors as much as possible, and when outdoors, to dress warmly and monitor weather updates.

Jatin Lal further highlighted cold-related health warnings such as frostbite symptoms—numbness and discoloration in extremities—and signs of hypothermia like excessive shivering. To mitigate these risks, the focus should be on proper clothing, nutritious diets, and adequate ventilation when using heating implements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

