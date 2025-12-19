Left Menu

Australia Unites to Reform Gun Laws After Bondi Tragedy

Australia announced a national gun buyback scheme following the Bondi mass shooting. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aims to replicate the reforms made post-Port Arthur massacre. The federal and New South Wales government will tighten gun laws, while community vigils honor victims amid concerns of rising antisemitism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 17:06 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 17:06 IST
Australia Unites to Reform Gun Laws After Bondi Tragedy

In response to the recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Australia is set to introduce a nationwide gun buyback scheme, echoing historic reforms following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the initiative amidst growing calls for stricter gun control after 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration.

This tragic event has prompted increased police patrols across the nation and a commitment from both the federal and New South Wales governments to tighten gun laws. The planned reforms would limit individual firearm ownership and restrict access to high-risk weapons, in hopes of preventing further violence.

The reaction to this violence has extended beyond policy changes, with hundreds gathering at Bondi Beach to remember victims. The community support has been profound, as Australia grapples with a rising tide of antisemitism since the Gaza conflict, prompting Albanese to emphasize the country's stand against hate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025