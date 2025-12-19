Australia Unites to Reform Gun Laws After Bondi Tragedy
Australia announced a national gun buyback scheme following the Bondi mass shooting. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese aims to replicate the reforms made post-Port Arthur massacre. The federal and New South Wales government will tighten gun laws, while community vigils honor victims amid concerns of rising antisemitism.
In response to the recent mass shooting at Bondi Beach, Australia is set to introduce a nationwide gun buyback scheme, echoing historic reforms following the 1996 Port Arthur massacre. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the initiative amidst growing calls for stricter gun control after 15 people were killed during a Hanukkah celebration.
This tragic event has prompted increased police patrols across the nation and a commitment from both the federal and New South Wales governments to tighten gun laws. The planned reforms would limit individual firearm ownership and restrict access to high-risk weapons, in hopes of preventing further violence.
The reaction to this violence has extended beyond policy changes, with hundreds gathering at Bondi Beach to remember victims. The community support has been profound, as Australia grapples with a rising tide of antisemitism since the Gaza conflict, prompting Albanese to emphasize the country's stand against hate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
