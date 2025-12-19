Left Menu

Dense Fog Grips Uttar Pradesh: Chilling Impact of Westerly Winds

Dense fog has blanketed several districts in Uttar Pradesh, resulting in cold day conditions. The phenomenon, influenced by westerly winds, has caused significant drops in maximum temperatures. Meteorologists forecast that these conditions will persist, with alerts issued for extreme weather. Public advisories urge caution and preparedness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 19-12-2025 18:58 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 18:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Dense fog has descended on multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, bringing along freezing conditions that have disrupted daily life, according to the Meteorological Department.

The westerly winds sweeping over north India are responsible for the significant dip in maximum temperatures, with minimum temperatures showing little change, officials reported. These conditions are expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, affecting over 40 districts.

In response, red and orange alerts have been declared. Residents are advised to limit travel during foggy conditions and adhere to government guidelines, as emergency support continues to be available through helplines and public facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

