Dense Fog Grips Uttar Pradesh: Chilling Impact of Westerly Winds

Dense fog has descended on multiple districts in Uttar Pradesh, bringing along freezing conditions that have disrupted daily life, according to the Meteorological Department.

The westerly winds sweeping over north India are responsible for the significant dip in maximum temperatures, with minimum temperatures showing little change, officials reported. These conditions are expected to persist for the next 24 to 48 hours, affecting over 40 districts.

In response, red and orange alerts have been declared. Residents are advised to limit travel during foggy conditions and adhere to government guidelines, as emergency support continues to be available through helplines and public facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)