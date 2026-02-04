Xi and Putin Strengthen Sino-Russian Ties Amid Western Pressures

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a video call to discuss ongoing bilateral relations, as reported by Chinese state media. The conversation underscores China's unwavering stance amidst Western pressure over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

This virtual meeting followed a series of diplomatic visits to Beijing by Western leaders, including the British and Canadian prime ministers, aimed at strengthening ties with China despite geopolitical disagreements. Germany's chancellor is also set to visit soon in the ongoing diplomatic push.

Amid ongoing European efforts to persuade China to withdraw its support for Russia, China continues its trade with Russia, providing economic relief from sanctions. Recent meetings between Russian and Chinese officials further emphasized their commitment to maintaining strong ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)