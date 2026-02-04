Left Menu

Xi and Putin Strengthen Sino-Russian Ties Amid Western Pressures

Chinese President Xi Jinping engaged in a video call with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reinforcing Sino-Russian relations amid Western efforts to court China. The discussion is part of a broader diplomatic landscape involving Western leaders, highlighting China's steadfast support for Russia despite ongoing tensions and economic sanctions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 04-02-2026 15:40 IST | Created: 04-02-2026 15:40 IST
Xi and Putin Strengthen Sino-Russian Ties Amid Western Pressures
Xi Jinping
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a video call to discuss ongoing bilateral relations, as reported by Chinese state media. The conversation underscores China's unwavering stance amidst Western pressure over Russia's actions in Ukraine.

This virtual meeting followed a series of diplomatic visits to Beijing by Western leaders, including the British and Canadian prime ministers, aimed at strengthening ties with China despite geopolitical disagreements. Germany's chancellor is also set to visit soon in the ongoing diplomatic push.

Amid ongoing European efforts to persuade China to withdraw its support for Russia, China continues its trade with Russia, providing economic relief from sanctions. Recent meetings between Russian and Chinese officials further emphasized their commitment to maintaining strong ties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Metropolis Healthcare Reveals Robust 36% Profit Hike in Q3

Metropolis Healthcare Reveals Robust 36% Profit Hike in Q3

 India
2
Pemex Achieves Debt Reduction Despite Economic Challenges

Pemex Achieves Debt Reduction Despite Economic Challenges

 Global
3
Uniting Manipur: Hope, Inclusiveness, and Faith Under New Leadership

Uniting Manipur: Hope, Inclusiveness, and Faith Under New Leadership

 India
4
Prostitution Racket Uncovered at Nagpur Hotel

Prostitution Racket Uncovered at Nagpur Hotel

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Generative AI literacy gaps threaten responsible and sustainable AI use

Blockchain electronic voting faces major legal and usability barriers

Wearable and implantable sensors drive shift toward continuous health monitoring

AI companion chatbots may ease loneliness for autistic users but carry ethical risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026