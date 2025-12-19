Left Menu

Union Environment Minister Seeks Rapid Action: Air Quality to Improve in Delhi-NCR

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav mandates improvement in Delhi-NCR's air quality in a week, announces monthly air pollution action plan reviews from January 2026. Strategies include addressing congestion, promoting eco-friendly transport, enforcing construction regulations, and strengthening crop residue management to combat pollution effectively.

Updated: 19-12-2025 19:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has set a stringent one-week deadline for authorities to achieve visible enhancements in air quality across Delhi-NCR, focusing on persistent pollution challenges.

Yadav chaired a high-level review meeting targeting the action plans of the Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh governments, and urged the integration of NCR cities' strategies to tackle pollution effectively. From January 2026, these plans will undergo monthly ministerial evaluation.

Key measures include addressing traffic congestion, promoting electric and CNG buses, and ensuring proper waste management. Enforcement against pollution contributors, like illegal tyre-burning units, is to be intensified. Yadav aims to maintain momentum until significant air quality improvements are evident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

