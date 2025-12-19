Real Estate Must Champion Sustainability, Says Bhupender Yadav at CREDAI Meet
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav addressed the CREDAI National Conclave 2025 in New Delhi today, underscoring the real estate sector’s foundational role in shaping India’s economic growth, urban development, and quality of life. The event was graced by Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah as Chief Guest.
Sustainable Development Key to Viksit Bharat @ 2047
As India advances toward the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Shri Yadav stressed that city planning and construction must be:
-
Inclusive
-
Resilient
-
Sustainable
He emphasized that development and environmental protection are not competing goals—they must progress together. Environmental considerations, he said, must be integrated from the earliest planning stages.
Real Estate at the Heart of Climate Commitments
Highlighting the sector’s significant influence on:
-
Energy demand
-
Water consumption
-
Waste generation
-
Air quality
-
Urban heat island effects
Shri Yadav said the real estate industry is central to achieving India’s Net Zero 2070 commitment.
He urged developers to take proactive steps to build climate-resilient cities, including:
-
Flood-resilient infrastructure
-
Heat-adaptive building materials
-
Enhanced green cover
-
Sustainable and integrated mobility systems
Modernising Environmental Governance: Key Reforms
The Minister outlined several governance reforms undertaken by MoEF&CC to ensure predictability, transparency, and scientific rigour:
-
Strengthening environmental clearance processes
-
Promoting digital, technology-driven systems
-
Implementing risk-based regulatory frameworks
-
Advancing Mission LiFE for sustainable lifestyles
-
Operationalizing the Green Credit Programme
-
Enhancing air and water quality standards in urban areas
Balancing Compliance with Ease of Doing Business
Shri Yadav assured developers that the Government is committed to:
-
Rewarding compliance through efficiency
-
Dealing firmly with violations
He stressed that Ease of Doing Business cannot come at the cost of the environment, nor should environmental safeguards become a reason for unnecessary delays.
He encouraged the sector to embrace:
-
Energy-efficient architecture
-
Renewable energy integration
-
Water-positive and zero-discharge developments
-
Circular construction practices
-
Certified green buildings
Such measures, he said, not only strengthen environmental stewardship but also add long-term value for citizens, investors, and cities.
CREDAI as a Partner in National Development
Acknowledging CREDAI’s active engagement, Shri Yadav reiterated that industry bodies are key partners in nation-building. He welcomed continued collaboration to support:
-
Sustainable urbanisation
-
Regulatory reforms
-
Climate-resilient city planning
-
Shared governance frameworks
He concluded by affirming the Government’s commitment to ensuring that India’s cities become inclusive, resilient, environmentally harmonious, and future-ready.
