Real Estate Must Champion Sustainability, Says Bhupender Yadav at CREDAI Meet

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav addressed the CREDAI National Conclave 2025 in New Delhi today, underscoring the real estate sector’s foundational role in shaping India’s economic growth, urban development, and quality of life. The event was graced by Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah as Chief Guest.

Sustainable Development Key to Viksit Bharat @ 2047

As India advances toward the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Shri Yadav stressed that city planning and construction must be:

Inclusive

Resilient

Sustainable

He emphasized that development and environmental protection are not competing goals—they must progress together. Environmental considerations, he said, must be integrated from the earliest planning stages.

Real Estate at the Heart of Climate Commitments

Highlighting the sector’s significant influence on:

Energy demand

Water consumption

Waste generation

Air quality

Urban heat island effects

Shri Yadav said the real estate industry is central to achieving India’s Net Zero 2070 commitment.

He urged developers to take proactive steps to build climate-resilient cities, including:

Flood-resilient infrastructure

Heat-adaptive building materials

Enhanced green cover

Sustainable and integrated mobility systems

Modernising Environmental Governance: Key Reforms

The Minister outlined several governance reforms undertaken by MoEF&CC to ensure predictability, transparency, and scientific rigour:

Strengthening environmental clearance processes

Promoting digital, technology-driven systems

Implementing risk-based regulatory frameworks

Advancing Mission LiFE for sustainable lifestyles

Operationalizing the Green Credit Programme

Enhancing air and water quality standards in urban areas

Balancing Compliance with Ease of Doing Business

Shri Yadav assured developers that the Government is committed to:

Rewarding compliance through efficiency

Dealing firmly with violations

He stressed that Ease of Doing Business cannot come at the cost of the environment, nor should environmental safeguards become a reason for unnecessary delays.

He encouraged the sector to embrace:

Energy-efficient architecture

Renewable energy integration

Water-positive and zero-discharge developments

Circular construction practices

Certified green buildings

Such measures, he said, not only strengthen environmental stewardship but also add long-term value for citizens, investors, and cities.

CREDAI as a Partner in National Development

Acknowledging CREDAI’s active engagement, Shri Yadav reiterated that industry bodies are key partners in nation-building. He welcomed continued collaboration to support:

Sustainable urbanisation

Regulatory reforms

Climate-resilient city planning

Shared governance frameworks

He concluded by affirming the Government’s commitment to ensuring that India’s cities become inclusive, resilient, environmentally harmonious, and future-ready.