Left Menu

Real Estate Must Champion Sustainability, Says Bhupender Yadav at CREDAI Meet

Shri Yadav said the real estate industry is central to achieving India’s Net Zero 2070 commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-12-2025 20:35 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 20:35 IST
Real Estate Must Champion Sustainability, Says Bhupender Yadav at CREDAI Meet
Acknowledging CREDAI’s active engagement, Shri Yadav reiterated that industry bodies are key partners in nation-building. Image Credit: X(@PIB_India)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Shri Bhupender Yadav addressed the CREDAI National Conclave 2025 in New Delhi today, underscoring the real estate sector’s foundational role in shaping India’s economic growth, urban development, and quality of life. The event was graced by Union Home & Cooperation Minister Shri Amit Shah as Chief Guest.

Sustainable Development Key to Viksit Bharat @ 2047

As India advances toward the goal of Viksit Bharat by 2047, Shri Yadav stressed that city planning and construction must be:

  • Inclusive

  • Resilient

  • Sustainable

He emphasized that development and environmental protection are not competing goals—they must progress together. Environmental considerations, he said, must be integrated from the earliest planning stages.

Real Estate at the Heart of Climate Commitments

Highlighting the sector’s significant influence on:

  • Energy demand

  • Water consumption

  • Waste generation

  • Air quality

  • Urban heat island effects

Shri Yadav said the real estate industry is central to achieving India’s Net Zero 2070 commitment.

He urged developers to take proactive steps to build climate-resilient cities, including:

  • Flood-resilient infrastructure

  • Heat-adaptive building materials

  • Enhanced green cover

  • Sustainable and integrated mobility systems

Modernising Environmental Governance: Key Reforms

The Minister outlined several governance reforms undertaken by MoEF&CC to ensure predictability, transparency, and scientific rigour:

  • Strengthening environmental clearance processes

  • Promoting digital, technology-driven systems

  • Implementing risk-based regulatory frameworks

  • Advancing Mission LiFE for sustainable lifestyles

  • Operationalizing the Green Credit Programme

  • Enhancing air and water quality standards in urban areas

Balancing Compliance with Ease of Doing Business

Shri Yadav assured developers that the Government is committed to:

  • Rewarding compliance through efficiency

  • Dealing firmly with violations

He stressed that Ease of Doing Business cannot come at the cost of the environment, nor should environmental safeguards become a reason for unnecessary delays.

He encouraged the sector to embrace:

  • Energy-efficient architecture

  • Renewable energy integration

  • Water-positive and zero-discharge developments

  • Circular construction practices

  • Certified green buildings

Such measures, he said, not only strengthen environmental stewardship but also add long-term value for citizens, investors, and cities.

CREDAI as a Partner in National Development

Acknowledging CREDAI’s active engagement, Shri Yadav reiterated that industry bodies are key partners in nation-building. He welcomed continued collaboration to support:

  • Sustainable urbanisation

  • Regulatory reforms

  • Climate-resilient city planning

  • Shared governance frameworks

He concluded by affirming the Government’s commitment to ensuring that India’s cities become inclusive, resilient, environmentally harmonious, and future-ready.

 

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025