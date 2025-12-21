Left Menu

Aravalli Hills Definition Standardized to Bolster Protection

The Centre refuted claims about altering the definition of Aravalli hills for mining purposes, following a Supreme Court directive to prevent new mining leases. The SC-approved framework now defines and protects over 90% of the region. An inter-state committee agreed to adopt Rajasthan's definition, emphasizing prohibition in core areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-12-2025 17:20 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Centre has dismissed reports suggesting a change in the definition of the Aravalli hills to facilitate large-scale mining activities. Amidst growing controversy, Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav clarified that a Supreme Court-ordered framework protects the Aravallis, effectively freezing new mining leases until a robust management plan is finalized.

Minister Yadav, while addressing journalists in the Sundarban Tiger Reserve, highlighted that the SC-approved definition now ensures over 90% of the Aravalli region is designated as a 'protected area.' Contrary to allegations that the under 100 meters landforms are open for mining, the government stressed that restrictions apply to the entire hill ecosystem, preventing exploitation.

A committee, constituted by the Supreme Court and chaired by the Environment Ministry secretary, standardized the definition across involved states like Rajasthan, Haryana, Gujarat, and Delhi. The initiative includes stronger monitoring and technology use to curb illegal mining, maintaining Rajasthan's long-standing hill classification as a model.

