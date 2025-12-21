Left Menu

From Neglect to Progress: Assam's Industrial Transformation

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal criticized former PM Manmohan Singh for neglecting Assam's development despite being elected from the state. In contrast, PM Modi is lauded for initiating major projects like a new ammonia-urea plant. This industrial development promises job creation and infrastructure advancements in Assam.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma criticized former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh for decades of neglect towards Assam, despite his election from the state. Their statements came during a rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who laid the foundation for a significant industrial project.

Prime Minister Modi announced the launch of a Rs 10,601-crore ammonia-urea plant, marking a transformative moment for Assam's industrial landscape. Sonowal reflected on the unfulfilled promises of previous administrations, emphasizing Modi's commitment to regional progress and infrastructure development.

Sonowal and Sarma highlighted the BJP-led initiatives, praising Modi's dedication to Assam's growth. They alleged that prior Congress governments failed to capitalize on the state's potential. The upcoming fertilizer facility is expected to create significant job opportunities, reinforcing Assam's infrastructure and manufacturing sectors.

