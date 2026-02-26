Left Menu

Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

A Delhi court granted bail to six accused in a stone-pelting incident related to an anti-encroachment drive near Faiz-e-Elahi mosque. The court emphasized the importance of personal liberty, noting insufficient evidence to continue pre-trial detention. Bail conditions were imposed to prevent further disturbances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:50 IST
In a significant legal development, six individuals accused of involvement in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate have been granted bail by a Delhi court.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh cited the safeguarding of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution as he approved bail for Mohammad Faiz, Mohammad Affan, Mohammed Imran, Shahzad, Mohammad Imran, and Mohammad Faheem.

The judge noted video evidence was not definitive in identifying the accused, and ongoing forensic efforts have yet to conclude. With conditions to ensure compliance, the court allowed the accused temporary relief, emphasizing the lack of a compelling reason to maintain pre-trial detention.

