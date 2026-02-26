Delhi Court Grants Bail in Turkman Gate Stone-Pelting Case

In a significant legal development, six individuals accused of involvement in a stone-pelting incident during a demolition near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque at Turkman Gate have been granted bail by a Delhi court.

Additional Sessions Judge Bhupinder Singh cited the safeguarding of personal liberty under Article 21 of the Constitution as he approved bail for Mohammad Faiz, Mohammad Affan, Mohammed Imran, Shahzad, Mohammad Imran, and Mohammad Faheem.

The judge noted video evidence was not definitive in identifying the accused, and ongoing forensic efforts have yet to conclude. With conditions to ensure compliance, the court allowed the accused temporary relief, emphasizing the lack of a compelling reason to maintain pre-trial detention.

