Met US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik, had fruitful discussion on expanding trade, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2026 13:50 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 13:50 IST
Met US Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnik, had fruitful discussion on expanding trade, says Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- US
- India
- trade
- Commerce
- expansion
- Piyush Goyal
- Howard Lutnik
- economy
- partnership
- discussion
ALSO READ
North Korea's Strategic Arsenal Expansion: Implications for Global Diplomacy
Jihadist Expansion Fuels Instability in West Africa's Tri-Border Area
Kim Jong Un Pledges Nuclear Expansion Amid Strained U.S. Relations
Karnataka's Strategic Expansion: AI Data Hubs and ESDM Growth
Tensions Escalate Over Mine Expansion: A Clash of Interests in Sundargarh