Tragic Accident: Mother and Daughter Fatally Struck by Lorry

A tragic road accident in Thiruvilwamala led to the death of Saranya and her daughter Adhisree after being hit by a tipper lorry while on a scooter. Police are investigating the incident. Their relative Mohandas survived with injuries.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palakkad | Updated: 22-12-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 11:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic accident at Thiruvilwamala, a woman and her daughter were killed on Monday after being hit by a tipper lorry, police reported. The victims were identified as Saranya and her daughter Adhisree.

They were riding on a scooter to Saranya's husband's residence, accompanied by Saranya's relative Mohandas, when the accident occurred near Ottapalam. The impact from the lorry knocked them off the scooter and resulted in their immediate death, confirmed upon hospital arrival.

Mohandas, who was also on the scooter, survived the incident with injuries. Local police have filed a case against the lorry driver and have promised a thorough investigation, with plans to release the bodies to relatives post-mortem.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

