Supreme Court Plea Challenges PM Modi's Ajmer Dargah Offering
A plea in the Supreme Court seeks to prevent Prime Minister Narendra Modi from presenting a ceremonial 'chadar' at Ajmer Sharif Dargah. It alleges the tradition lacks legal basis and criticizes its historical associations with foreign invasions. The court advised the petitioners to contact the Registry.
A plea has been submitted to the Supreme Court demanding an end to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's practice of offering a ceremonial 'chadar' at the Ajmer Sharif Dargah.
This request was brought before the vacation bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi, who indicated that it would not be listed today.
The petition, represented by advocate Barun Sinha, argues that the tradition, which originated with Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947, has no legal foundation and is linked to historical events of foreign invasions.
