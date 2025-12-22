Left Menu

Riding the AI Wave: Perspectives from Bombay Chamber's 190th Foundation Day

The Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s 190th Foundation Day highlighted the transformative impact of AI on business, with Arundhati Bhattacharya advocating for embracing technology as an enabler. The event included the unveiling of a DEI-focused book offering insights into inclusive practices. The Chamber also emphasized its role as a bridge between industry and government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 22-12-2025 13:29 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 13:29 IST
Riding the AI Wave: Perspectives from Bombay Chamber's 190th Foundation Day
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The transformative power of artificial intelligence took center stage at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 190th Foundation Day, where Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, urged business leaders to embrace AI as a change agent. 'Ride AI like a surfer,' Bhattacharya told the gathering, emphasizing that resistance to AI could result in disempowerment.

The event also celebrated the Chamber's role since its inception in 1836, reflecting on its adaptive strategies in India's economic landscape. Rajiv Anand, Chamber President and MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank, highlighted the diversity of its membership and the Chamber's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and impact, extending to international engagements.

Central to the day was the unveiling of a book titled DEI Dynamics in India Inc 2025, which captures diversity, equity, and inclusion journeys within Indian industry. The book serves as an inspirational guide for businesses to explore DEI practices. Discussions also revolved around AI's potential to transform sectors by enhancing decision-making speed and accuracy, especially in banking and MSMEs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025