Riding the AI Wave: Perspectives from Bombay Chamber's 190th Foundation Day

The transformative power of artificial intelligence took center stage at the Bombay Chamber of Commerce and Industry's 190th Foundation Day, where Arundhati Bhattacharya, President and CEO of Salesforce South Asia, urged business leaders to embrace AI as a change agent. 'Ride AI like a surfer,' Bhattacharya told the gathering, emphasizing that resistance to AI could result in disempowerment.

The event also celebrated the Chamber's role since its inception in 1836, reflecting on its adaptive strategies in India's economic landscape. Rajiv Anand, Chamber President and MD & CEO of IndusInd Bank, highlighted the diversity of its membership and the Chamber's commitment to innovation, inclusion, and impact, extending to international engagements.

Central to the day was the unveiling of a book titled DEI Dynamics in India Inc 2025, which captures diversity, equity, and inclusion journeys within Indian industry. The book serves as an inspirational guide for businesses to explore DEI practices. Discussions also revolved around AI's potential to transform sectors by enhancing decision-making speed and accuracy, especially in banking and MSMEs.

