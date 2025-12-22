Minister Defends Aravalli Redefinition Amidst Criticism

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has criticized the Congress for disseminating misinformation regarding the new definition of the Aravalli mountain range. According to Yadav, the updated definition, endorsed by the Supreme Court, aims to curb illegal mining while permitting sustainable practices on a limited scale.

The minister emphasized that just 0.19% of the Aravalli area is available for legal mining under a management plan that ensures environmentally sound practices. The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education is tasked with identifying areas suitable for mining, ensuring stringent ecological protections.

However, the redefinition has sparked protests from critics who argue it could threaten vital ecological facets of the range. Despite opposition, the government insists that over 90% of the Aravalli region remains safeguarded against mining and development activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)