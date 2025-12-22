Left Menu

Minister Defends Aravalli Redefinition Amidst Criticism

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav accuses the Congress of spreading misinformation about the new definition of the Aravallis. He asserts that only 0.19% of the Aravalli area is open for legal mining under a sustainable management plan. Critics claim the redefinition undermines ecological protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 22-12-2025 19:44 IST
Minister Defends Aravalli Redefinition Amidst Criticism
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav has criticized the Congress for disseminating misinformation regarding the new definition of the Aravalli mountain range. According to Yadav, the updated definition, endorsed by the Supreme Court, aims to curb illegal mining while permitting sustainable practices on a limited scale.

The minister emphasized that just 0.19% of the Aravalli area is available for legal mining under a management plan that ensures environmentally sound practices. The Indian Council of Forestry Research and Education is tasked with identifying areas suitable for mining, ensuring stringent ecological protections.

However, the redefinition has sparked protests from critics who argue it could threaten vital ecological facets of the range. Despite opposition, the government insists that over 90% of the Aravalli region remains safeguarded against mining and development activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

Lucas Alario's Double Seals Estudiantes' Dramatic Trophy Win

 Global
2
WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor survivors, dies at 105

WWII Navy veteran Ira 'Ike' Schab, one of last remaining Pearl Harbor surviv...

 United States
3
In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

In Pursuit of Peace: The Great Gamble in Ukraine's Future

 Global
4
Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

Rain Interrupts England's Chase on Final Day

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data centres can go green with biomass, water retention and clean power

Sustainable AI remains possible but only with strong governance and regulation

IT governance boosts sustainability only through digital financial transformation

EU AI Act risks failure without strong enforcement capacity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025