Bihar's Flood Crisis: Unveiling the Heavy Toll on Families

On Monday, a workshop in the national capital shed light on the devastating impact of the 2024 floods in north Bihar, revealing that households incurred losses exceeding Rs 126 crore.

A comprehensive household-level assessment exposed the gravity of the situation, showing substantial losses across seven flood-affected districts, impacting 2,290 families.

Speakers stressed the importance of overhauling Bihar's flood management strategy, advocating for a shift towards proactive planning, preparedness, and recovery to protect vulnerable families more effectively.