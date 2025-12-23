Left Menu

Bihar's Flood Crisis: Unveiling the Heavy Toll on Families

A workshop in the national capital highlighted the severe impact of the 2024 floods in north Bihar, where over 2,290 families suffered losses amounting to Rs 126 crore. The event emphasized the need for improved flood management, focusing on proactive, people-centric strategies rather than reactive measures.

On Monday, a workshop in the national capital shed light on the devastating impact of the 2024 floods in north Bihar, revealing that households incurred losses exceeding Rs 126 crore.

A comprehensive household-level assessment exposed the gravity of the situation, showing substantial losses across seven flood-affected districts, impacting 2,290 families.

Speakers stressed the importance of overhauling Bihar's flood management strategy, advocating for a shift towards proactive planning, preparedness, and recovery to protect vulnerable families more effectively.

