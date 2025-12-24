Left Menu

Leopard Intrusion Stirs Commotion at CRPF Camp

A CRPF jawan suffered injuries after a leopard attacked him at a camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district. The incident occurred while personnel were having breakfast. The leopard strayed into the camp, attacked the jawan, and fled into a nearby forest. The injured personnel is receiving treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 24-12-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 13:03 IST
  • India

A CRPF jawan was injured when a leopard launched an unexpected attack at a paramilitary camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials have reported.

The distressing incident took place as CRPF personnel were having breakfast in the mess at the camp located in the Kapran area of Verinag in south Kashmir.

The leopard, after attacking the jawan, swiftly retreated into the adjoining forest. The injured jawan was promptly transported to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

