Leopard Intrusion Stirs Commotion at CRPF Camp

A CRPF jawan was injured when a leopard launched an unexpected attack at a paramilitary camp in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, officials have reported.

The distressing incident took place as CRPF personnel were having breakfast in the mess at the camp located in the Kapran area of Verinag in south Kashmir.

The leopard, after attacking the jawan, swiftly retreated into the adjoining forest. The injured jawan was promptly transported to a nearby hospital and is currently receiving medical attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)