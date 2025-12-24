Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire in Chhattisgarh Furniture Factory

A devastating fire ignited by a motor spark erupted in a furniture factory in Bilaspur, causing two deaths and severe injuries to another. The fire started from turpentine oil, with rescue efforts hampered by intense flames and smoke. A probe into the incident is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bilaspur | Updated: 24-12-2025 14:20 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 14:20 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire in Chhattisgarh Furniture Factory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic fire incident at a furniture-making unit in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of two workers, while another sustained serious injuries, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted at Mittal Furniture in the Sirgitti industrial area around 4 pm on Tuesday, triggered by a motor spark that ignited turpentine oil stored on the premises. Kishore Kenwat, the Station House Officer of Sirgitti police station, said the fire was brought under control after a ten-hour operation.

Efforts to rescue workers were hampered by the intense flames and smoke, with continuous explosions inside the factory. Ritesh Shukla succumbed to his injuries, while Abhijeet alias Ayush Suryavanshi was found deceased amidst the debris. A third worker, Daksh, received partial burns and is hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025