Tragedy Strikes: Deadly Fire in Chhattisgarh Furniture Factory

A tragic fire incident at a furniture-making unit in Bilaspur district of Chhattisgarh claimed the lives of two workers, while another sustained serious injuries, according to police reports on Wednesday.

The blaze erupted at Mittal Furniture in the Sirgitti industrial area around 4 pm on Tuesday, triggered by a motor spark that ignited turpentine oil stored on the premises. Kishore Kenwat, the Station House Officer of Sirgitti police station, said the fire was brought under control after a ten-hour operation.

Efforts to rescue workers were hampered by the intense flames and smoke, with continuous explosions inside the factory. Ritesh Shukla succumbed to his injuries, while Abhijeet alias Ayush Suryavanshi was found deceased amidst the debris. A third worker, Daksh, received partial burns and is hospitalized. Authorities have registered a case and commenced an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)