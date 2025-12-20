Left Menu

Delhi MLA Takes Action: Tackling Dust Pollution in Rohini's Hotspots

Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has initiated immediate measures to curb dust pollution in Rohini. Emphasizing coordinated action among civic agencies, Gupta has called for enhanced road maintenance, dust suppression, and increased accountability, underscoring the significance of addressing this preventable governance challenge for better public health outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-12-2025 18:45 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 18:45 IST
Delhi MLA Takes Action: Tackling Dust Pollution in Rohini's Hotspots
Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta (File Photo: Delhi Legislative Assembly). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an assertive effort to address Rohini's worsening dust pollution, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta inspected notorious hotspots on Saturday, spotlighting the need for urgent civic intervention. Labeling the pollution as a 'preventable governance challenge,' Gupta urged agencies to initiate synchronized efforts, particularly focusing on dust-infested areas around Madhuban Chowk in Rohini Sector-8.

Gupta's on-site survey pinpointed road dust as a major contributor to Delhi's particulate pollution. He underscored scientific assessments that highlight road dust's sizable share in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations, particularly troubling in winter. Complete restoration post-utility work and consistent mechanized upkeep were emphasized to mitigate the seasonal degradation of air quality.

To tackle these issues, Gupta proposed the establishment of a 'Rohini Dust Action Cell' to ensure streamlined monitoring and accountability. He also highlighted the importance of long-term solutions such as permanent paving of roads and converting open spaces into green or community areas to alleviate dust exposure. Enhanced local air quality monitoring and comprehensive agency coordination are deemed vital for sustained improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

Bangladesh Mourns: Youth Leader's Funeral Amid Unrest

 Bangladesh
2
Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

Elise Stefanik Exits Politics to Focus on Family

 Global
3
Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

Justice Department Documents Stir Epstein Controversy Anew

 Global
4
Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

Brazil's Bolsonaro Granted Medical Leave Amid Legal Turbulence

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Smart farming: Big Data and AI redefine agricultural decision-making

Last-mile delivery becomes urban pressure point: Can integrated smart logistics fix it?

AI prompts now shape how machines think and decide

Rage bait goes automated as AI reshapes online discourse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025