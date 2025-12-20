Delhi MLA Takes Action: Tackling Dust Pollution in Rohini's Hotspots

In an assertive effort to address Rohini's worsening dust pollution, Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta inspected notorious hotspots on Saturday, spotlighting the need for urgent civic intervention. Labeling the pollution as a 'preventable governance challenge,' Gupta urged agencies to initiate synchronized efforts, particularly focusing on dust-infested areas around Madhuban Chowk in Rohini Sector-8.

Gupta's on-site survey pinpointed road dust as a major contributor to Delhi's particulate pollution. He underscored scientific assessments that highlight road dust's sizable share in PM10 and PM2.5 concentrations, particularly troubling in winter. Complete restoration post-utility work and consistent mechanized upkeep were emphasized to mitigate the seasonal degradation of air quality.

To tackle these issues, Gupta proposed the establishment of a 'Rohini Dust Action Cell' to ensure streamlined monitoring and accountability. He also highlighted the importance of long-term solutions such as permanent paving of roads and converting open spaces into green or community areas to alleviate dust exposure. Enhanced local air quality monitoring and comprehensive agency coordination are deemed vital for sustained improvement.

(With inputs from agencies.)