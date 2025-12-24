Odisha's Pioneering Effort: Satellite Tagging Sea Turtles for Conservation

In a bid to enhance conservation efforts, the Odisha government has successfully tagged six Olive Ridley Sea Turtles with satellite devices at the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary. This initiative, directed by Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife) PK Jha, aims to provide pivotal insights into the turtles' near-shore movement patterns.

This data will significantly influence policies for both Olive Ridley conservation and the welfare of local fishing communities. The action aligns with decisions from the High Power Committee Meeting on December 17. It follows a strategic plan to tag nine turtles overall, ensuring continuity of the research conducted in collaboration with the Wildlife Institute of India.

The satellite tagging marks a transition from traditional beach monitoring to comprehensive ocean-scale ecological studies. It seeks to decrease threats like bycatch, inform Marine Protected Area design, and argue for enhanced protection policies against human activities. This technological advancement highlights Odisha's leadership in Olive Ridley turtle conservation.