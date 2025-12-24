Bihar's Bold Move: Culling Nilgais to Safeguard Crops

In a decisive move to protect agricultural yields, authorities in Bihar's Nawada district have culled 25 Nilgais, commonly referred to as blue bulls, over the last three days. The operation followed complaints from local village headmen about crop damage.

District Forestry Officer Shreshth Kumar Krishna confirmed that the culling was executed according to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This decision, albeit controversial, was spearheaded by local governance with the state's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department serving as a facilitator.

The operation points to broader agricultural challenges posed by Nilgais and wild boars, underscoring the need for effective wildlife management strategies in farming areas. Official records reveal that 4,279 Nilgais have been culled statewide, indicating the scale of the issue.