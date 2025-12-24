Left Menu

Bihar's Bold Move: Culling Nilgais to Safeguard Crops

In Bihar's Nawada district, authorities culled 25 Nilgais to protect crops. This action was taken following complaints from local farmers, with the decision facilitated by the Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department. The culling of these blue bulls is part of a larger initiative to minimize crop damage.

Updated: 24-12-2025 21:43 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 21:43 IST
In a decisive move to protect agricultural yields, authorities in Bihar's Nawada district have culled 25 Nilgais, commonly referred to as blue bulls, over the last three days. The operation followed complaints from local village headmen about crop damage.

District Forestry Officer Shreshth Kumar Krishna confirmed that the culling was executed according to the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972. This decision, albeit controversial, was spearheaded by local governance with the state's Environment, Forest and Climate Change Department serving as a facilitator.

The operation points to broader agricultural challenges posed by Nilgais and wild boars, underscoring the need for effective wildlife management strategies in farming areas. Official records reveal that 4,279 Nilgais have been culled statewide, indicating the scale of the issue.

