Left Menu

U.S.-Indonesia Forge $7 Billion Trade Ties

Indonesian and U.S. companies signed over $7 billion in trade agreements ahead of President Prabowo Subianto's meeting with President Donald Trump. These include purchases of agricultural products, critical minerals cooperation with Freeport McMoRan, and oilfield recovery collaboration between Pertamina and Halliburton.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2026 07:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2026 07:17 IST
U.S.-Indonesia Forge $7 Billion Trade Ties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant stride towards strengthening bilateral economic relations, Indonesian and U.S. corporations inked trade and investment deals exceeding $7 billion. The signing, held at a dinner event hosted by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce in honor of Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, precedes his crucial meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump.

The diverse agreements feature Indonesia's procurement of 1 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans, 1.6 million tons of corn, and 93,000 tons of cotton. A notable memorandum has also been established between U.S. mining giant Freeport McMoRan and the Indonesian Ministry of Investment, targeting critical minerals cooperation.

An oilfield recovery collaboration between Indonesia's state oil producer Pertamina and Halliburton signifies another highlight of the deals. With these measures, Indonesia aims to decrease its trade surplus with the U.S. while enhancing mutual economic ties. The upcoming trade deal signing between Subianto and Trump is expected to further solidify these relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

Historic $38.4 Billion Deals Forge Stronger U.S.-Indonesian Ties

 Global
2
Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

Empowering HR Leaders: The Human-Centric Edge in Tech-Driven Workspaces

 United States
3
Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

Tragic End: Elderly Woman Found in Iron Trunk

 India
4
Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

Google's AI Visions: Ushering in a New Era of Hyper Progress

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026