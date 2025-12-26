Kutch Rattled by 4.6 Magnitude Quake: Remembering 2001's Devastation
A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Kutch district in Gujarat, causing panic among residents. Centered near Rapar, no casualties or property damage were reported. Kutch lies in a high-risk seismic zone with frequent tremors. The 2001 earthquake's devastation still haunts the memories of the residents.
An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kutch district of Gujarat early Friday morning, causing alarm among local residents. Fortunately, officials confirmed no casualties or property damage.
The Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research reported the quake's epicentre, 22 kilometres West North West of Rapar, recorded at 4:30 am. Following this seismic event, two smaller tremors of 2.5 and 3 magnitude rattled the region.
Dr. Gaurav Chauhan from Kutch University explained that the quake's shallow depth on the Northern Wagad fault line intensified its impact. Memories of Kutch's devastating 2001 earthquake surfaced, a disaster that previously claimed thousands of lives, highlighting the district's classification as a high-risk seismic zone.
