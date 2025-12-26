Left Menu

Kutch Rattled by 4.6 Magnitude Quake: Remembering 2001's Devastation

A 4.6 magnitude earthquake jolted Kutch district in Gujarat, causing panic among residents. Centered near Rapar, no casualties or property damage were reported. Kutch lies in a high-risk seismic zone with frequent tremors. The 2001 earthquake's devastation still haunts the memories of the residents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-12-2025 20:17 IST | Created: 26-12-2025 20:17 IST
Kutch Rattled by 4.6 Magnitude Quake: Remembering 2001's Devastation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kutch district of Gujarat early Friday morning, causing alarm among local residents. Fortunately, officials confirmed no casualties or property damage.

The Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research reported the quake's epicentre, 22 kilometres West North West of Rapar, recorded at 4:30 am. Following this seismic event, two smaller tremors of 2.5 and 3 magnitude rattled the region.

Dr. Gaurav Chauhan from Kutch University explained that the quake's shallow depth on the Northern Wagad fault line intensified its impact. Memories of Kutch's devastating 2001 earthquake surfaced, a disaster that previously claimed thousands of lives, highlighting the district's classification as a high-risk seismic zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

Gawli Daughters Enter Mumbai Civic Polls Arena

 India
2
Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster

Sports Highlights: Injuries Shake Up NFL and NBA Roster

 Global
3
International Airport Drug Bust Uncovers Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics

International Airport Drug Bust Uncovers Rs 6 Crore Worth of Narcotics

 India
4
Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

Curtailing Exploitation: High Court Denies Bail in Fraud Marriage Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered digital twins could become backbone of future healthcare

Explainable AI offers cities new tool to target GBV prevention

AI-powered soil mapping cuts fertilizer use and boosts yields

Large language models move closer to clinical use in nutrition assessment

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025