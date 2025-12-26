Kutch Rattled by 4.6 Magnitude Quake: Remembering 2001's Devastation

An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck the Kutch district of Gujarat early Friday morning, causing alarm among local residents. Fortunately, officials confirmed no casualties or property damage.

The Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research reported the quake's epicentre, 22 kilometres West North West of Rapar, recorded at 4:30 am. Following this seismic event, two smaller tremors of 2.5 and 3 magnitude rattled the region.

Dr. Gaurav Chauhan from Kutch University explained that the quake's shallow depth on the Northern Wagad fault line intensified its impact. Memories of Kutch's devastating 2001 earthquake surfaced, a disaster that previously claimed thousands of lives, highlighting the district's classification as a high-risk seismic zone.

(With inputs from agencies.)