India Greenlights Dulhasti Stage-II Hydropower Project Amid Indus Treaty Suspension

India's Ministry of Environment has given the green light to the 260-megawatt Dulhasti Stage-II hydropower project located on the Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district. This approval follows the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, a move expedited after the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

The Expert Appraisal Committee on hydel projects sanctioned the approval during its 45th meeting, which paves the way for the commencement of construction tenders for the project estimated to cost over Rs 3,200 crore. The project aims to utilize run-of-the-river techniques, adhering to the provisions of the suspended treaty.

Dulhasti Stage-II expands on the existing 390 MW capacity of Stage-I, operational since 2007. An extensive infrastructure will direct water through a new tunnel system to generate energy. The project will require substantial land acquisition, including private land from two villages in the Kishtwar district.